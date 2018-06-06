Sarajevo officials welcome activities and contributions of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

The successful activities and contributions of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) have been hailed as Secretary General of the Center Rovshan Muradov held a number of meetings with several Sarajevo officials in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The officials praised Azerbaijan’s supporting the initiatives of the Center, describing them as a significant contribution to the common search for global peace and security, AzerTag reports.

During the meetings held with member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Mirko Sarovic, former PM and Foreign Minister Zlatko Lagumdzija and Mayor of Sarajevo Abdullah Skaka, the sides discussed prospects of further expanding Nizami Ganjavi International Center's activities in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Muradov informed the Sarajevo officials of preparation works for the 7th Global Forum to be held in Baku. He emphasized that the Forum has become an effective platform for the discussion of the challenges facing many countries. They exchanged views over the activities of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, its cooperation with international organizations, as well as new projects.

News.Az

