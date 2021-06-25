Sargsyan actually admitted deliberate killing of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenian militants in Khojaly, says Russian expert

Armenia’s former president Serzh Sarsgyan actually admitted that Armenian militants deliberately murdered the peaceful population in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly, Russian conflictologist Yevgeny Mikhailov told News.Az.

He was commenting on Sargsyan’s recent interview with BBC.

“It is known that the Armenians came to Karabakh a little more than 150 years ago and this is a historical fact. Later on, they tried in every possible way to destroy any historical references to Azerbaijanis and their ancient history. They began to announce their exclusivity on the world, based on only the newly created Armenian history for these places,” Mikhailov added.

