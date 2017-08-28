Sargsyan spoke about meeting with Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan did not discuss the issue of deploying peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to Armenian media that Sargsyan stated this at a meeting with the participants of the all-Armenian youth gathering "Baze".

The participants of the youth meeting asked the president whether the rumors were true, according to which the issue of deploying peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh was discussed during a meeting with the Russian president.

"We not only did not discuss the issue of deploying peacekeeping forces, but did not conduct any discussions at all. I only briefly presented the current situation on the line of contact and my vision of the intentions of our neighbor. That's all. We did not discuss this issue," he said.

