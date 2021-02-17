Sargsyan’s confession will contribute to investigation of Armenia’s war crimes during second Karabakh war, analyst says

Sargsyan’s confession will contribute to investigation of Armenia’s war crimes during second Karabakh war, analyst says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s ex-president Serzh Sargsyan acknowledged the war crimes committed by Nikol Pashinyan’s regime against the civilian population of Azerbaijan with the aim of an information-political attack on the current government, Andrey Petrov, a senior analyst for Vestnik Kavkaza news agency, told News.Az.

In his interview with a local media outlet, Sargsyan admitted that the Armenian armed forces purposefully targeted Azerbaijan’s Ganja and other cities and used Iskander missiles during the 44-day war in Karabakh.

The analyst noted that Sargsyan’s remarks will contribute to the investigation of Armenia’s war crimes during the Second Karabakh War.

“Thus, Sargsyan’s interview turned out to be useless in the domestic political field, but useful in terms of Azerbaijan's steps to bring Yerevan to justice for its atrocities,” he said.

Petrov emphasized that the Karabakh clan of Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharian sees that it fails to attract a significant number of supporters not only to overthrow Pashinyan, but also just for a major rally, and therefore is trying to strike all possible blows at its rival.

“Sargsyan is in an advantageous position in this regard. He is completely removed from power and is not formally responsible for any acts committed by Armenia last year. However, Sargsyan has access to all classified information, because most of the senior officers, who served with him, retained their posts under Pashinyan. Therefore, Sargsyan has absolutely all the dirt on Nikol Pashinyan on the Second Karabakh War, and he can voice it without fear for his position,” the analyst added.

News.Az