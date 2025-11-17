Saudi Arabia bus crash: 45 Indian pilgrims feared dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims are feared dead after a bus collided with a tanker near Medina on Monday.

The bus was traveling from Mecca to Medina with 46 passengers; only one survivor is undergoing treatment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy confirmed the state is coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. A 24x7 control room has been set up at the Consulate General of India in Jeddah.

News.Az