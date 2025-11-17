Saudi Arabia bus crash: 45 Indian pilgrims feared dead
Photo Credit: Ramakrishna G
At least 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims are feared dead after a bus collided with a tanker near Medina on Monday.
The bus was traveling from Mecca to Medina with 46 passengers; only one survivor is undergoing treatment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy confirmed the state is coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. A 24x7 control room has been set up at the Consulate General of India in Jeddah.