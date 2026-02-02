Saudi Arabia detains 127 in anti-corruption drive

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia arrested 127 individuals on suspicion of corruption in January, some of whom were later released on bail, as part of an ongoing anti-corruption campaign, according to the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority.

The authority, known as Nazaha, said it carried out 1,543 monitoring rounds and investigated 383 suspects across government entities during the month, citing allegations including bribery, abuse of authority and misuse of public funds, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption drive drew global attention in 2017, when senior princes, officials and businessmen were detained in a high-profile purge that authorities said recovered more than $100 billion through settlements.

Since then, enforcement has shifted toward routine oversight and regular disclosures focusing largely on mid-level officials.

