Saudi Arabia hails Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty

Saudi Arabia has welcomed the announcement of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s welcome of the announcement of a peace agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and commends the United States of America for sponsoring this agreement,” the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The ministry also expressed the Kingdom’s hope that this agreement will mark the beginning of a new phase of understanding, cooperation and the consolidation of security and stability between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in a manner that serves the interests of both peoples and the Caucasus region.


