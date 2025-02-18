Saudi Arabia says hosting US-Russia talks enhances global peace and security

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Saudi Cabinet reaffirmed the Kingdom's support for the talks between Russia and the United States in Riyadh, highlighting Saudi Arabia's commitment to global peace and security.

This came during the cabinet session held on Tuesday chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Crown Prince briefed the Cabinet on his recent talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

During these talks, he discussed relations with both countries, ways to boost ties in various sectors, and regional and international developments.

In a statement to the SPA, following the session, Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary said that the Cabinet reviewed the government's recent activities, particularly those focused on strengthening bilateral relations with brotherly and friendly nations. It also discussed the outcomes of the Kingdom's participation in regional and international meetings, reflecting the country's interest in collective efforts and expanding cooperation scope to achieve the desired aspirations and objectives.

The Cabinet reiterated the Kingdom's emphasis, as expressed during the 42nd Arab Interior Ministers Council, on the need to strengthen security cooperation, integrate and coordinate efforts to combat crime in all its forms, monitor its evolution, and develop a comprehensive security strategy to address shared threats and challenges.

The Cabinet emphasized that the Kingdom's presidency of the GlobE Network reflects the international community's confidence in its ability to drive a major shift in consolidating cooperation among member states, enhance policies, and develop the necessary tools to effectively combat corruption crimes.

The Cabinet welcomed the Jeddah Declaration issued by the 13th Conference of Ministers of Culture in the Islamic World. The declaration outlines a shared vision for leveraging culture to drive social and economic progress, safeguard Islamic heritage, and foster collaborative efforts to address global challenges.

On the occasion of Founding Day, which falls on February 22, the Cabinet expressed its pride in the history of the Saudi State, its deep-rooted heritage, and its three-century-long civilization and commended the nation's achievements in fostering unity, justice, and continuous progress and development.

Al-Dossary stated that the Cabinet deemed the Kingdom's prominent position among the top ten global markets for battery energy storage, coinciding with the start of operations at the 2000-megawatt-hour-capacity Bisha project, as a testament to the transformation underway within the energy sector, further solidifying the Kingdom's leadership in energy production and export.

The Cabinet acknowledged the success of the fourth LEAP25 conference, which was held in Riyadh under the theme "Into New Worlds" and featured the announcement of over $14.9 billion in investments and launches. The conference aimed at fostering innovation in digital and technological infrastructure, supporting research and development, advancing artificial intelligence, and promoting cloud computing.

The Cabinet commended the opening of regional headquarters for 600 international companies within the Kingdom, underscoring the global recognition of Saudi Arabia's economic stability, promising growth trajectory, and strategic geographic location, further bolstered by the presence of exceptional talent and expertise.

News.Az