Saudi Arabia unveils new official riyal symbol

A screenshot shows the new symbol of the Saudi riyal. (Courtesy of the Saudi Central Bank )

Saudi Arabia introduced a new currency symbol for its riyal on February 20, marking a significant step in enhancing the national currency's identity, according to the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

The new symbol, designed to international technical standards, incorporates the word "Riyal" in Arabic calligraphy, reflecting the kingdom's cultural heritage while aligning with global currency symbol conventions, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"This initiative aims to promote Saudi Arabia's financial identity locally, regionally and internationally. It reinforces national identity and cultural belonging, highlights the role of the national currency and showcases the Kingdom among major global economies and G-20 members," said SAMA Governor Ayman Al Sayari.

The central bank will begin implementing the new symbol immediately, with a gradual rollout across financial and commercial transactions in coordination with relevant official authorities, Al Sayari added.

The launch aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 economic transformation programme and aims to reinforce the kingdom's growing role in the global financial system, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

SAMA emphasised that the symbol was designed to meet the highest technical standards applied globally for recognised currency symbols, ensuring ease of display, use, and recognition as Saudi Arabia's official currency marker.

The new symbol will represent the Saudi riyal in all financial and commercial transactions, strengthening its representation in local, regional, and international contexts.

