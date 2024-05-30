Saudi Aramco's Amin Nasser: homegrown engineer who reached the top

+ ↺ − 16 px

At an industry event in Riyadh two years ago, the Saudi energy minister paused at about 9 p.m. in front of some 1,000 people and told them it was bedtime for Amin Nasser, the chief executive of giant state-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco.

He was not joking.Over a career of four decades, Nasser has earned a reputation for a style of dedication that means he will be making sure he's ready for the challenges of the day ahead, not mingling into the early hours."It was kind of embarrassing you know with protocol and all these things, but it goes to show his work ethic and all that he tends to do to stand out," said an industry source, speaking on condition of anonymity.Nasser has been patiently preparing for years for the order to sell more shares in Aramco, after managing the company's initial public offering in a record $29.4 billion listing in 2019.The landmark deal is a major part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's drive to diversify the economy away from oil. The Saudi oil giant is one of the world's most valuable companies.While juggling the daily management tasks of a company with over 73,000 employees, Nasser has also addressed the questions that surround how to meet the world's energy needs and become increasingly outspoken on the issue.

