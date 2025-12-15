Saudi crown prince reportedly weighs FC Barcelona takeover

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is reportedly considering a high-profile move to acquire Spanish football giant FC Barcelona.

The Saudi crown prince is allegedly preparing a potential offer worth around €10 billion. If realized, the deal would rank among the largest takeovers in football history, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

However, Gallardo stressed that Barcelona’s ownership structure could prove a major hurdle. Unlike many top European clubs, FC Barcelona is owned by its members, known as socios, who retain control over elections and key strategic decisions. Any change in ownership would therefore require their approval.

The reported interest comes as Barcelona continues to face significant financial pressure. The club’s debt reportedly exceeds €2.5 billion, despite its global commercial strength and sporting pedigree.

Barcelona is currently valued at about $5.6 billion, making it one of the five most valuable football clubs in the world and third overall behind Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The speculation also follows Barcelona’s recent announcement of international expansion plans, including the launch of a Barça Academy youth football project in Mongolia in 2026.

Neither the Saudi crown prince nor FC Barcelona has officially commented on the reported takeover discussions.

News.Az