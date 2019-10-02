SBS: Azerbaijani civilian killed as a result of Armenian provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian side continues its provocations against the border combat points of Gazakh separate border division of Border Troops of the State Border Service(SBS), located on the contact line of troops on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, press service of the SBS told APA.

On October 2, 2019, at about 16:55, the Armenian side fired at Azerbaijan's excavator, which was engaged in laying supply routes in the direction of the Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region. As a result of the shelling, the driver of the excavator, a civilian, Abushov Safarali Alekber oglu received a gunshot wound.

The wounded man was immediately evacuated from the scene with medical assistance, however, despite the measures taken, his life could not be saved.

Enemy firing points were suppressed.

News.Az

News.Az