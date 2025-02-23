Scholz calls Social Democrats' election result a defeat

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the Social Democratic Party of Germany's result in the Bundestag (parliament) elections a defeat, admitting his responsibility for it.

"This is a bitter result for the party, it is a loss in the elections," Scholz said, speaking at the SPD headquarters in Berlin after the preliminary results of the vote on Sunday were announced. Scholz noted that in 2021 he was able to achieve victory for the SPD in the elections, the defeat in the past vote is also his responsibility. "I am responsible for this result," the chancellor said.

He also congratulated Friedrich Merz, the leader of the conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Union, on his victory, News.Az reports.

According to the exit poll of the ARD television channel, the CDU/CSU bloc is winning the elections with about 29% of the votes, while the Social Democrats, with a historically low result of 16%, are in third place after the Alternative for Germany.

