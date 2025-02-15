Scholz: Germany won't accept those who 'intervene in our democracy'

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that his country will not tolerate individuals who "intervene in our democracy," a day after U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized European leaders.

In a speech on Saturday morning, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his stance against the far right and said Germany will not accept people who "intervene in our democracy", a day after US Vice President JD Vance met with the AfD leader and criticised European leaders, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Vance criticised European governments' approach to democracy and said he fears free speech across the continent is "in retreat".

He claimed that many Americans saw in Europe "entrenched interests hiding behind ugly Soviet-era words like misinformation and disinformation, who simply don’t like the idea that somebody with an alternative viewpoint might express a different opinion or, God forbid, vote a different way, or even worse, win an election.”

Vance said he was not as concerned about Russia or China in terms of Europe's security as much as he was about a "threat from within - a retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America.”

On the sidelines of the event, Vance met with Alice Weidel, co-leader of the far-right and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, nine days before the German election.

In a longstanding stance to shun the extreme right in a country scarred by Nazism, mainstream German parties say they won’t work with the AfD.

Scholz reaffirmed that "never again" is a historical mandate that Germany must and wants to uphold - never again fascism, racism, or war of aggression. He sharply criticised the AfD, noting that some members of the party had referred to Nazi crimes as a mere "bird shit" in history. He made it clear that the principle of never again is incompatible with supporting or aligning with the AfD.

Scholz further responded to Vance's comments by saying “Germany is a very strong democracy, and as a strong democracy, we are absolutely clear that the extreme right should be out of political control and out of political decision making processes, and that there will be no cooperation with them."

"We really reject any idea of cooperation between parties, other parties and this extreme right parties.”

Alluding to rules in Germany that restrict hate speech, he said that “free speech in Europe means that you are not attacking others in ways that are against legislation and laws we have in our country."

The back and forth between Scholz and Vance came as European leaders have been trying to make sense of a tough new line from Washington on issues including democracy and Ukraine's future, as the Trump administration continues to upend trans-Atlantic conventions that have been in place since after World War II.

News.Az