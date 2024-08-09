News.az
Tag:
Democracy
From sanctions to hope: How the world sees Venezuela’s crisis
04 Jan 2026-14:20
Marrakech holds youth talks on peace and democracy
15 Dec 2025-18:07
Musk tells VDL: EU leader should be "elected by the people"
12 Nov 2025-21:57
Bolsonaro verdict highlights Brazil's resilient democracy
16 Sep 2025-22:28
Britain to lower voting age to 16 to boost democracy
17 Jul 2025-19:30
Democracy on the brink: Kenya’s Gen-Z fights for a future in the shadow of repression - INTERVIEW
30 Jun 2025-06:52
Scholz: Germany won't accept those who 'intervene in our democracy'
15 Feb 2025-14:30
Georgia votes in key test for democracy and EU aspirations
26 Oct 2024-10:24
Macron accused of undermining democracy for rejecting left-wing premier
27 Aug 2024-21:59
China blames US group for 'infiltration, sabotage'
09 Aug 2024-19:38
