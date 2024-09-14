Schools and offices shut in US city following bomb threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bomb threats led to the evacuation of schools and government buildings for a second day on Friday in an Ohio community, which has been under scrutiny since former President Donald Trump promoted false claims about Haitian immigrants abducting and eating pets, News.Az reports citing France24.

After an emailed threat that said bombs had been planted in the homes of Springfield’s mayor and other city officials as well as Springfield City Hall, a high school, a middle school, two elementary schools, a local office of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and a licensing bureau, authorities evacuated buildings and cleared them with explosive-detection dogs.

News.Az