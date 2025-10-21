Schumer demands probe into $172M DHS jet purchases for Secretary Noem

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a full investigation into the Department of Homeland Security’s reported $172 million purchase of two Gulfstream private jets for Secretary Kristi Noem and other senior officials.

“I’m demanding the GAO do a full investigation as to what the hell is the justification for buying these jets,” Schumer said in a video message, formally requesting the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to review the spending, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Schumer criticized the purchases as a blatant misuse of taxpayer money, noting that the Trump administration justified the jets for “safety reasons.”

“At a time Americans are struggling with rising grocery, car, and electricity costs, Secretary Noem thinks it’s a good use of taxpayer dollars to buy two jets known for having ‘the most spacious cabin in the industry,’” he said.

Earlier, House Democrats including Rosa DeLauro and Lauren Underwood also requested more information from Noem regarding the acquisitions.

