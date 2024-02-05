SCO observer mission arrives in Azerbaijan
- 05 Feb 2024 13:38
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 192960
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/sco-observer-mission-arrives-in-azerbaijan Copied
An observation mission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has arrived in Azerbaijan to monitor the February 7 snap presidential election in the country, News.Az reports citing the organization’s website.
The observer mission is headed by SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming.
The invitation to SCO to observe the election had been sent by the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC).