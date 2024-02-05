Yandex metrika counter

SCO observer mission arrives in Azerbaijan

An observation mission of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has arrived in Azerbaijan to monitor the February 7 snap presidential election in the country, News.Az reports citing the organization’s website.

The observer mission is headed by SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming.

The invitation to SCO to observe the election had been sent by the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC).


