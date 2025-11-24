Scoot flight makes emergency landing at Changi Airport after battery overheats mid-air

Flight TR 939 landed safely at Changi Airport at 9:06 p.m. local time, with no injuries confirmed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Passengers later described on Xiaohongshu a strong burning smell spreading through the cabin, prompting immediate action from the flight crew. Using fire extinguishers and water, attendants managed to put out flames that had ignited during the incident.

Emergency responders were on standby upon landing, assisting with the safe disembarkation of passengers. Witnesses said parts of the cabin wall had been scorched by the fire.

Scoot Airlines issued an apology for the disruption and reaffirmed that the safety of passengers and crew remains its highest priority.