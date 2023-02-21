Scottish referees to control FC Qarabag vs Gent return match in UEFA Europa Conference League

Scottish referee William Collum will be in charge of the Belgian Gent vs FC Qarabag return match in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off, News.Az reports.

Collum will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Francis Connor and David Roome, with Nicholas Walsh as the fourth official. English referees David Coote and Lee Betts will be the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) of the game.

The return match will be played at KAA Gent Stadium in Ghent on February 23.

Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag clinched a 1-0 victory over Belgian Gent in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off in Baku on February 16.

