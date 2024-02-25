Scottish University of Aberdeen commemorates 32nd anniversary of Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The students of the Scottish University of Aberdeen have organized a commemorative event on the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, News.Az reports.

According to Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the main goal of the event is to promote the truths about Azerbaijan at the international level, as well as inform students from different countries of the world within the framework of the "Justice for Khojaly" international awareness campaign launched in 2008 at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

A special stand reflecting the truths about Khojaly massacre was set up in front of the Sir Duncan Rice Library to commemorate the Khojaly genocide victims.

Head of the Azerbaijan Society Ibrahim Khasiyev provided insight into the Khojaly genocide, which remains one of the most significant tragedies of the 20th century.

The Azerbaijan Society operating at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland was established in 2023 by Azerbaijani the students studying at the university. Since its inception, the society has conducted many events at the university to promote the rich history and culture of Azerbaijan, involving students and teachers from different countries around the world.

News.Az