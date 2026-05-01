Seaport Therapeutics raises $255 million in IPO

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Seaport Therapeutics has raised about $255 million through an upsized initial public offering in the United States, marking a strong entry into public markets for the clinical-stage drug developer.

The Boston-based company sold 14.16 million shares at $18 each, according to a statement. This exceeded its earlier plan to raise up to $212.4 million by offering fewer shares at a lower valuation range, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

At the final pricing, Seaport’s IPO reflects renewed investor appetite for biotech listings, with the company now valued at approximately $912 million based on the offering.

Seaport is focused on developing oral treatments for neuropsychiatric conditions, including depression and anxiety. Its lead drug candidate, GlyphAllo, is being developed for major depressive disorder, a condition with significant unmet medical need globally.

The company is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker “SPTX.” The offering was underwritten by major financial institutions including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, along with Leerink Partners.

The IPO comes as biotech markets show signs of recovery after a slowdown in 2025. Recent interest has been supported by expectations of more favorable financing conditions following central bank rate cuts, which have helped revive capital flows into risk assets.

However, analysts note that the sector remains sensitive to broader economic uncertainty, including inflation pressures and potential future rate changes.

Seaport’s successful fundraising highlights a gradual reopening of the IPO window for early-stage biotech companies seeking capital to advance clinical programs.

News.Az