Sec-Gen Guterres closely follows Baku-Yerevan normalization process: UN

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is closely following the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the UN press service told AZERTAC, News.Az reports.

“The UN Secretary-General welcomed the 19 April agreement on border delimitation. He encouraged the sides to continue the delimitation and demarcation of the remaining sections of the border and address all outstanding bilateral issues toward achieving full normalization of relations. It is also encouraging that Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to engage on the peace agreement,” the UN press service said.“We hope the meeting in Almaty on 10-11 May between the two Foreign Ministers will be followed by further constructive engagement to resolve the remaining differences,” it added.

