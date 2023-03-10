Second day of 10th Global Baku Forum kicks off

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second day of X Global Baku Forum has kicked off, News.Az reports.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the 10th Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum, which will last until March 11, is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.

Today's panel discussions include the following topics:

"Building a Renewed Global Health Architecture: Promoting, Providing, Protecting, Powering and Performing for Health";

"Migration as a Symptom of World Poverty, Inequality, Climate Stress and Conflict";

"The Role of New Energy and Transport Corridors in Eurasian Zone ";

"China’s Role for Global Development and Security".

