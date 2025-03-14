Second day of 12th Global Baku Forum kicks off

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second day of the 12th Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, continued on Friday with a panel session on “Path to Peace.”

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, former President of Croatia, will address the panel session, moderated by Susan Elliott, President and CEO of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Speeches will also be delivered by Ehud Olmert, former Prime Minister of Israel, Eka Tkeshelashvili, former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia, Tzipi Livni, former Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, former Minister of Justice, Kateryna Yushchenko, Chairperson of the Ukraine 3000 Foundation, Milo Dukanovic, former President of Montenegro, Bulent Arinc, former Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, former Deputy Prime Minister and Government Spokesperson of Türkiye, Miroslav Lajcak, President of the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly; former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovak Republic; former EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues, and Philip Lader, former United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom; former Chairman of WPP plc.

News.Az