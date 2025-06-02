Second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks end in Istanbul UPDATED

The second round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine has concluded in Istanbul, Türkiye.

For the new round, Moscow and Kyiv prepared memorandums outlining their approaches to ending the war, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

At the beginning of the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan delivered a welcoming speech, noting that the first round of talks between Russia and Ukraine produced significant results.

The previous meeting was held in Istanbul on May 16

(16:08)

A trilateral meeting between delegations from Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine began on Monday at Ciragan Palace in Istanbul.

The talks will be chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and are expected to bring together senior officials from all three countries. Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalin is also slated to attend, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The Russian delegation attending the meeting includes President Vladimir Putin's advisor, Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Minister of Defense, Aleksandr Fomin, and the head of the General Staff, Main Directorate, Igor Kostyukov.

The Ukrainian delegation includes Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, Security Service deputy head Oleksandr Poklad, and Foreign Intelligence Service deputy head Oleh Luhovskyi.

“The Russian delegation previously received a version of the memorandum concerning a peaceful resolution from Ukraine,” Medinsky said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said Russians have not shared their “memorandum” yet.

