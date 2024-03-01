Second stage of Khankendi-Baku ultra-marathon gets underway

The second stage of the Khankendi-Baku ultra-marathon, organized in Azerbaijan for the first time, commenced on Friday, News.Az reports.

The athletes started the second day in Yevlakh.

At the second stage of the marathon, organized under the motto “Forward with Pride”, participants will cover the distance from Yevlakh to Ujar. Athletes will determine the best in the 84 km run.

Participants of the ultramarathon will cover a distance of 360 kilometers and reach the finish line in Baku. A total of 64 athletes are participating in the ultramarathon.

Co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, the competition forms part of the "Sports Week" and "Green World Solidarity Year".

Participants of the ultra-marathon will traverse through various stages: Khankendi - Yevlakh (83 kilometers), Yevlakh - Ujar (84 kilometers), Ujar - Hajigabul (88 kilometers), Hajigabul - Gobustan (70 kilometers) and Gobustan - Baku (55 kilometers), reaching Baku on March 4.

Each stage’s victors will receive individual accolades, while the overall champions will be honored with the grand prize.

The running race welcomes participants aged 18 and above, promoting the slogan "Move forward with pride".

