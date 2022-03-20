Secondary school building in Sugovushan settlement to be overhauled

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the visit to Sugovushan settlement, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the 144-seat secondary school building there and enquired about the state of the school.

Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov informed the President and the First Lady on the basis of the sketch project. He noted that the building of the Sugovushan secondary school, which fell into disrepair, will be reconstructed by the Ministry of Education. The school covers an area of 1 hectare. The total area of the building is about 820 square meters. The school features 12 classrooms, an assembly hall for 60 people and a library.

The head of state gave instructions to launch a major overhaul of the school building.

News.Az