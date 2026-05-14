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Rare blue-green diamond sells for record $17.3 million at Geneva auction

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Rare blue-green diamond sells for record $17.3 million at Geneva auction
Photo: CBS News

A rare 5.5-carat triangular-cut blue-green diamond known as “Ocean Dream” has sold for $17.3 million at a Christie’s auction in Geneva, setting a record for a stone of its kind, the auction house said.

The diamond, described as the largest fancy vivid blue-green diamond ever recorded, was discovered in Central Africa in the 1990s and far exceeded its pre-sale estimate of $9–13 million. Bidding lasted around 20 minutes, reflecting strong global interest in the rare gem, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Auction house officials said the buyer was a private client who chose to remain anonymous, while experts noted that demand for rare colored diamonds continues to grow among collectors worldwide.

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The stone’s sale comes amid a series of high-profile diamond auctions in Geneva, where exceptionally rare colored gems have repeatedly achieved multi-million-dollar prices, including previous record-setting blue and pink diamonds sold in recent years.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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