Rare blue-green diamond sells for record $17.3 million at Geneva auction

The diamond, described as the largest fancy vivid blue-green diamond ever recorded, was discovered in Central Africa in the 1990s and far exceeded its pre-sale estimate of $9–13 million. Bidding lasted around 20 minutes, reflecting strong global interest in the rare gem, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Auction house officials said the buyer was a private client who chose to remain anonymous, while experts noted that demand for rare colored diamonds continues to grow among collectors worldwide.

The stone’s sale comes amid a series of high-profile diamond auctions in Geneva, where exceptionally rare colored gems have repeatedly achieved multi-million-dollar prices, including previous record-setting blue and pink diamonds sold in recent years.