Secretary General: UN supports OSCE MG's efforts on Karabakh conflict's peaceful settlement

UN supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

This was stated during the meeting of the Secretary General of the organization Antonio Guterres with the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN, according to Trend.

"The UN Secretary General has confirmed the UN's continued support to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the Armenian media notes.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

