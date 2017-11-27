Selection rounds held within Fifth Brain Games Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

50 teams competed in the selection round in Baku.

The selection rounds within the framework of the Fifth Brain Games Festival have been held on ‘What? Where? When?’ game under support of the Youth Foundation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the steering support of the Khazar Intellectual Youth Club.

The aim of holding the Fifth Brain Games Festival on ‘What? Where? When?’ game is ensuring effective organization of leisure for young people, promoting their intellectual development and covering the entire country with the brain games movement.

The final selection round took place at the Azerbaijan University of Languages, Baku Engineering University and Orlar Yurdu University in Baku on November 18. 50 teams competed in the selection round in Baku. 26 teams showing the best results got to the final. Before the capital city the selection rounds were organized in Tartar, Mingachavir, Ismayilli, Guba, Agdash, Ganja, Zardab, Sumgayit. Nearly 80 teams represented by more than 600 teenagers and young people took part in the selection rounds held in the regions.

The teams showing the best results in the selection rounds have made their way to the final due in Baku on December 3.

Along with the traditional classification of the cup, a separate Cup of Regions will take place for numerous teams from the regions in the final of the Fifth Brain Games Festival on ‘What? Where? When?’ game. In addition, the heads and a group of activists of the clubs of the Khazar Intellectual Youth Club functioning in the regions and universities will be awarded.

