Seminar on Armenia’s war crimes against Azerbaijan held in Baku

A hybrid seminar on “War Crimes against Azerbaijan” was held in Baku on Wednesday.

The event was organized by the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), News.Az reports.

Chairman of the AIR Center Farid Shafiyev and Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan Chingiz Asgarov attended the seminar, while Taras Kuzio, an Associate Research Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, and Tofig Musayev, Deputy Head of Azerbaijan’s Permanent Mission to the UN, joined the event via video conferencing.

The seminar focused on expert discussions on the war crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

