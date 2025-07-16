Senator Graham backs Trump’s 50-day ultimatum for Russia: ‘Call the Ayatollah’

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham voiced strong support Tuesday for President Donald Trump’s latest move to pressure Russia into ending its war in Ukraine, endorsing a 50-day deadline that could trigger sweeping economic retaliation.

In a post on X, the South Carolina Republican praised Trump’s ultimatum and his pledge to impose tariffs of up to 100% on nations buying discounted Russian oil. Graham called the measures “welcome news,” adding that countries propping up Moscow’s war machine should take the warning seriously, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

“If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and others are wondering what happens on day 51, I would suggest they call the Ayatollah,” Graham wrote — a pointed reference to recent U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Trump announced the ultimatum on July 14 during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Under the plan, Russia has 50 days to agree to a deal ending the war in Ukraine, or face a package of “secondary tariffs.” The White House also confirmed NATO allies will finance U.S.-made weapons for Kyiv.

The warning signals a tougher approach from Trump, who previously avoided direct confrontation with Moscow. “I’m disappointed in President Putin because I thought we would have had a deal two months ago,” Trump said. “But it doesn’t seem to get there.”

Russia’s oil revenues remain a key source of funding for its invasion. According to the Kyiv School of Economics, Moscow could earn up to $163 billion in 2025 without additional sanctions. Trump’s proposed 100% tariffs, while significant, fall short of a bipartisan Senate proposal advocating for 500% duties.

Graham’s “Ayatollah” remark alluded to the June 21 U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan — an operation Trump hailed as a “spectacular success.” Iran is a major backer of Russia’s war effort, supplying drones and missiles and assisting in weapons development.

Trump’s ultimatum comes as Russia intensifies aerial attacks across Ukrainian cities, defying Western calls for a ceasefire. Analysts say the move could escalate tensions further, especially if tariffs expand beyond oil to broader trade measures.

