Sengun shines as Rockets defeat Cavaliers; Thunder top Kings

Alperen Sengun delivered a standout performance with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, while Kevin Durant added 20 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 114–104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

The win extended Houston’s streak to five games, with the team improving to 10–3. Aaron Holiday also played a key role off the bench, scoring 14 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to halt a late Cavaliers push, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Cleveland’s De'Andre Hunter led his team with 25 points, and Donovan Mitchell added 21, including 19 in the final quarter. Evan Mobley contributed 18 points but struggled to contain Sengun, the Turkish center who outpowered the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

“I never back down from anybody,” Sengun said after the game. “Doesn’t matter if it’s the best defender in the league. At clutch time, I’m going to go through him, get my shot, and finish the game.”

In another matchup, reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City defeated the Sacramento Kings 113–99.

Cleveland ended the third quarter on a 23-5 run to pull within 74-70 and Mitchell revived in the final 12 minutes but the Rockets would not be denied.

Oklahoma City improved to a league-best 15-1 and 7-0 at home as reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Thunder win streak reached seven games.

Chet Holmgren added 21 points and seven rebounds for the Thunder, who inflicted a seventh consecutive loss upon Sacramento (3-12).

Three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic had a triple-double to power the Denver Nuggets to a 125-118 victory at New Orleans.

The 30-year-old Serbian center had 28 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for the Nuggets, who were led by Peyton Watson's 32 points and 12 rebounds.

Indiana (2-13) snapped an eight-game losing streak as Bennedict Mathurin had 24 points and 12 rebounds while Pascal Siakam added 22 points and seven assists for the Pacers in a 127-118 home victory over Charlotte.

At Philadelphia, Brandon Ingram and R.J. Barrett each scored 22 points to lead Toronto to a 121-112 victory over the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey scored 24 points for the hosts in a losing cause.

With Stephen Curry sidelined for Golden State due to a sore right ankle, the host Miami Heat beat the Warriors 110-96 behind 25 points from Norman Powell and 20 from Bam Adebayo.

At Minneapolis, Julius Randle scored 32 points and Naz Reid added 28 off the bench to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves over visiting Washington 120-109.

Kyshawn George scored 23 points to lead the Wizards, whose losing streak stretched to 12 games and record sank to 1-13.

News.Az