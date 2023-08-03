Senior Advisor plans to meet with key stakeholders to support the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process - US embassy in Baku

Senior Advisor of the US State Department for Negotiations in the Caucasus Louis Bono is traveling to the South Caucasus this week to discuss US support for the peace process and how best to reach a durable and dignified peace, the US embassy in Baku told Trend.

“Bono plans to meet with key stakeholders to support the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process. He will visit both Azerbaijan and Armenia,” said the embassy.

Reportedly, he will discuss the humanitarian conditions and rights, and security for the population of Karabakh.

“We have consistently maintained that peace in the region must include these protections. We stand ready to assist in any process that brings peace and stability to the people of the South Caucasus,” said the embassy.

US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on July 31 that the US continues to talk about peace agreements with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We continue to believe that a peace agreement is within reach," he said.

Miller pointed out that the Secretary of State Antony Blinken has remained engaged in talking to leaders of both Armenia and Azerbaijan to help reach an agreement.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.

