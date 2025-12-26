Seoul court acquits ex-officials in 2020 North Korea case

+ ↺ − 16 px

A South Korean court has acquitted five former government officials accused of manipulating facts in a 2020 case where a fisheries official was killed at sea by North Korean troops.

The Seoul Central District Court cited a “lack of evidence” and delivered a verdict of not guilty. Among the officials were former national security advisor Suh Hoon and other members of ex-President Moon Jae-in’s administration, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The defendants had argued that the deceased official, Lee Dae-jun, had intended to defect to North Korea due to personal problems, including gambling debts and mental health issues. Lee’s family rejected these claims.

“The evidence submitted by the prosecutor alone is insufficient to prove that the defendants tried to portray the case as a defection,” the court said. It is not yet clear whether prosecutors will appeal the verdict.

The trial of the five officials began in 2022 and has drawn widespread attention due to its political and security implications.

News.Az