Seoul may dispatch group of military observers to Ukraine

South Korea is contemplating sending a group of military observers to Ukraine to assess the actions of DPRK troops, according to a source in the South Korean presidential office, News.Az reports citing Reuters .



"Pyongyang would learn valuable lessons from its troops engaging in combat and witnessing modern warfare by helping Russia, and that constituted a direct military threat to South Korea, the official said," the agency reported on its website on Wednesday."So it is incumbent upon us to analyse and monitor the activities of North Korean troops against our ally, Ukraine," the agency cites its source, who recalled that according to South Korean intelligence, at least 11,000 North Korean troops were sent to Russia, more than 3,000 of whom were deployed in close proximity to the front line.Seoul is also concerned that Russia will provide Pyongyang with technology in return. This could include technology for launching a spy satellite and upgrading intercontinental ballistic missiles.

