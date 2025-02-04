Serbia and Albania to co-host Euro tournament amid tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Albania and Serbia have been selected to co-host the Under-21 European Championship in 2027, UEFA announced on Tuesday.

The collaboration comes despite the repeated clashes between the two countries’ fans. last summer’s Euros, Albanian fans chanted about killing Serbs, prompting an investigation UEFA, which ultimately fined both teams for various offenses, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Albania and Serbia have a fractious recent history that includes wars and territorial disputes.

In a statement, Branko Radujko of the Serbian Football Federation said the event would be more than just a football tournament and would “show the world what is possible when people focus on a common goal, inspired by the power of football.”

Albanian Football Association President Armand Duko said the tournament “will be a catalyst for breaking down barriers, enhancing mutual understanding and creating a more positive future for the people of Albania and Serbia.”

Neither statement, nor that of UEFA, made reference to the racist chanting and nationalist banners that marred Euro 24.

The European Under-21 Championship finals are held every two years, rather than every four years like the senior tournament. Serbia and Albania’s joint application was the only bid to hold the 2027 event.

News.Az