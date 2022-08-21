Serbia-Azerbaijan friendship firmly based on ‘mutual trust and respect’: Foreign Ministry

Yandex metrika counter

The friendship between Serbia and Azerbaijan is firmly based on mutual trust and respect between the peoples of the two countries, the Serbian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Warmest congratulations on the occasion of a significant jubilee - the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. The friendship between Serbia and Azerbaijan is firmly based on mutual trust and respect between our peoples,” the ministry noted.

