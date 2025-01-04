Serbia discloses amount of gas imported from Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to Dušan Bajatović, the director of "Srbijagas," Serbia currently imports up to 2.5 million cubic meters of natural gas daily from Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing Azertac .

Bajatović assured that Serbia will not face gas shortages during the heating season and emphasized that consumers have no reason to worry about price increases.In November 2023, Serbia signed an agreement with Azerbaijan for the annual supply of up to 400 million cubic meters of gas. This partnership makes Serbia the 8th European country to receive Azerbaijani gas and strengthens Azerbaijan’s role in diversifying the European gas market.Furthermore, a new agreement signed between SOCAR and "Srbijagas" in September 2023 provides for an additional supply of 1 million cubic meters of gas daily from November 1, 2024, to April 1, 2025. Plans are also underway to increase annual gas exports from Azerbaijan to Serbia to 1 billion cubic meters in the future.

