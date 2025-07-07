Serbia inaugurates major Chinese-built highway section featuring longest tunnels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic officially opened the final segment of the E-763 “Milos Veliki” highway on Saturday, completing the 30.9-kilometer Preljina-Pozega section in southwestern Serbia.

The project, constructed by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), includes the country's two longest road tunnels and marks a significant milestone in Serbia’s infrastructure modernization, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

At the ceremony held near the Munjino Brdo tunnel in Lucani, Vucic praised the collaboration with China, calling the highway “one of the most important infrastructure projects in our country.” The stretch features the Laz (2,858 meters) and Munjino Brdo (2,861 meters) tunnels, built to international standards through complex mountainous terrain.

Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming highlighted the strategic importance of the highway, which links Belgrade to Montenegro’s Bar port and strengthens regional connectivity between Romania, Serbia, Montenegro, and Italy. The newly opened section, valued at over $520 million, is expected to ease traffic, spur economic development, and improve residents' quality of life.

Passenger traffic on the new section will begin at noon on Sunday.

