Serbia launches funding for AI, green tech research

Serbia has unveiled two funding programs worth over 11 million U.S. dollars to support research in artificial intelligence (AI) and green technologies, officials said on Monday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The Program for Supporting AI Research Projects will receive 9.84 million U.S. dollars, while another 1.17 million U.S. dollars will go to the second phase of the Green Program for Science-Industry Cooperation.

According to Nenad Filipovic, director of Serbia's Science Fund, the AI program will support 25 to 30 projects over a two-year period, focusing on fields such as medicine, biotechnology, education, agriculture, and cybersecurity. It is co-financed by the European Union and the World Bank.

The green program, financed through the national budget, will support 10 projects over one year to improve environmental quality and strengthen collaboration between the scientific community and industry.

Minister of Environmental Protection Sara Pavkov welcomed the launch of the new programs, underscoring their significance for Serbia's green transition.

"I expect the Green Program to deliver innovative solutions necessary for the green transition, as well as practical results that can serve as the backbone of our work in areas such as air and soil protection, waste and wastewater management, and biodiversity conservation," Pavkov said.

