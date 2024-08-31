Serbia's purchase of fighter jets from France won’t affect ties with Russia — minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbia's agreement to buy Rafale fighter jets from France will not worsen relations between Belgrade and Moscow, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told TASS, News.az reports.

"The purchase of Rafale jets was done for military and practical reasons and will in no way have a negative impact on relations between the Republic of Serbia and the Russian Federation. Serbia remains militarily neutral and will not join the anti-Russian hysteria or any form of anti-Russian sanctions," Vulin stated."In this case as well, Russia showed how much it cares about Serbia and why it is a country that is led by people respected around the world, because Russia, this time as well, expressed its respect for Serbia and did not put its own interests above Serbian interests. If it had been the other way around, if Serbia had bought MiGs, would NATO and the EU have behaved in the same way? Would they have sent Serbia words of understanding or threats?" the deputy prime minister said."Russia behaves toward Serbia as an equal partner, and Serbs are grateful to it for that," Vulin went on to say.On August 29, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the country was buying 12 Rafale jets for 2.7 billion euros. The contract is not only for the delivery of the aircraft, but also the entire package of related services. He said the deal will significantly increase in the capabilities of the Serbian military army.Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the decision to buy jets from France represented a free choice of "our Serbian friends." He said each country is guided by "economic and other considerations when making such decisions.".

