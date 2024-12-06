Serbia seeks increased gas supplies from Russia under new agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbia is requesting Russia to boost gas supplies under a new agreement that is currently being negotiated, according to Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin.

Speaking to journalists at the Verona Eurasian Economic Forum, Vulin confirmed that Serbia is seeking an increase in the volume of gas supplies, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. Gas supplies from Russia to Serbia already rose this year during the winter, Vulin stressed. "After that we are going to have a new agreement. And I don’t expect any problems," he noted.Serbian government minister in charge of international economic cooperation Nenad Popovic said in November that the country planned to sign a new gas agreement with Russia next spring on the same terms.On January 1, 2021 Gazprom started supplying gas to Serbia via a new route. Gas is delivered from Russia through the TurkStream subsea gas pipeline and further on via Turkish territory, after which it flows via the Bulgarian national gas transport system to Serbia.According to figures provided by the Russian Federal Customs Service, Serbia purchased 2.551 bln cubic meters of Russian gas in 2021.

News.Az