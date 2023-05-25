Serbia’s president congratulates Azerbaijani leader on Independence Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Serbia and on my personal behalf, I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the occasion of the Independence Day and send my best wishes for the prosperity of your country and wellbeing of its citizens,” the Serbian president said in his congratulatory message.

“I am proud of the level of relations and cooperation we achieved in the year behind us, in which we marked 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. I still vividly remember your visit to the Republic of Serbia on November 23, 2022 when we signed the Memorandum between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the establishment of the Strategic Partnership Council. My visit to Baku on December 20-21, 2022 and our successful discussions on strengthening cooperation in all areas of mutual importance demonstrate a continuing and steadfast development of overall relations between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Azerbaijan,” he said.

Vučić continued: “I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will continue to enhance our exceptional political dialogue on a strategic level, as well as our overall cooperation, particularly in the economic sphere. These efforts are reflected in numerous economic projects as well as in the 7th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for Trade and Economic Cooperation recently held in Belgrade.

I look forward to your expected visit to the Republic of Serbia this year, when we plan on holding the first meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council, which will provide an additional opportunity for further development of cooperation between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Azerbaijan in all areas of mutual interest.”

“Dear Mr. President, allow me to avail myself of this opportunity to congratulate you and the citizens of your country on the great jubilee celebrated this year – 100th anniversary of the birth of Azerbaijani national leader and your father Heydar Aliyev. We remember him as an extraordinary statesman and visionary, whose political wisdom and strategic approach lad foundations for an independent, modern and prosperous Azerbaijan. The monumental Heydar Aliyev Center, which I visited for the second time in December 2022, impressed me once again. Allow me to also remind you that a monument to Heydar Aliyev adorns one of the most beautiful parks in Belgrade, Tašmajdan Park.

I would also like to use this opportunity to reiterate my appreciation for your country’s principled support for the preservation of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia and for your commitment to international law which was confirmed by your recent voting against the decision to initiate the procedure for the admission of the so-called Kosovo to the Council of Europe. The Republic of Serbia will remember this act, regarding it as a gesture of sincere and persevering friendship, based on mutual trust and respect. Rest assured that the Republic of Serbia will continue to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, dear Mr. President, the assurances of highest consideration,” he concluded.

News.Az