Azerbaijani serviceman martyred as Armenia violates ceasefire

On July 23, at about 16:00, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Basarkechar region subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the area of the Kalbajar region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

The Azerbaijan Army serviceman, warrant officer Yagublu Farman Telman was martyred as a result of sniper fire of the opposing side, said the ministry.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses its condolences to the martyr’s relatives.

Currently, the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in this direction are taking retaliatory actions.

By committing such provocations, the Armenian side aims to aggravate the situation on the state border of the two countries.

The Armenian side bears full responsibility for the provocation.

News.Az