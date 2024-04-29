Seven female gymnasts to represent Azerbaijan at Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup in Baku

Seven female gymnasts to represent Azerbaijan at Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup in Baku

Azerbaijan have announced the participation of 7 gymnasts in the upcoming Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup to be held in capital Baku on May 3-5, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on Ilona Zeynalova in individual program, while Gullu Aghalarzada, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova will compete in group exercises.

