Seven female gymnasts to represent Azerbaijan at Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup in Baku
- 29 Apr 2024 05:55
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 195692
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/seven-female-gymnasts-to-represent-azerbaijan-at-rhythmic-gymnastics-european-cup-in-baku Copied
Azerbaijan have announced the participation of 7 gymnasts in the upcoming Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup to be held in capital Baku on May 3-5, News.Az reports.
Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on Ilona Zeynalova in individual program, while Gullu Aghalarzada, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova will compete in group exercises.