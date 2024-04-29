Yandex metrika counter

Seven female gymnasts to represent Azerbaijan at Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup in Baku

Azerbaijan have announced the participation of 7 gymnasts in the upcoming Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup to be held in capital Baku on May 3-5, News.Az reports. 

Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on Ilona Zeynalova in individual program, while Gullu Aghalarzada, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova will compete in group exercises.


