Seven homemade bombs found in Jakarta Mosque, police say

Indonesian police have confirmed that seven homemade bombs were planted at a mosque in Jakarta last week, four of which detonated during Friday prayers, injuring 96 people, three of them seriously.

Jakarta Police Chief Asep Edi Suheri said on Tuesday that the devices were detonated remotely and described the attack’s suspect as a “lone wolf”, not linked to any terror organization, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The suspect, identified as a 17-year-old student from a nearby school, is being treated as a juvenile offender. Authorities said he was “reclusive and closed-off,” and are still investigating his motive.

Police also displayed evidence at a press conference, including a toy weapon with inscriptions found at the scene.

The explosion occurred inside a school complex mosque during one of the week’s busiest prayer times, shocking the Indonesian capital.

