Several more supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers pass unhindered along Lachin road (VIDEO)

For the 12th straight day, environmental activists, representatives of non-governmental organizations and volunteers from Azerbaijan have been holding peaceful protests on the Lachin-Khankandi road, close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area, News.Az reports.

A total of 11 supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers on Friday passed freely along the Lachin road.

This is clear evidence that the Azerbaijani peaceful protesters do not block the Lachin road as the Armenian side keeps claiming.

The protesters demand the arrival of Russian peacekeepers' Command Andrei Volkov in the area, the establishment of conditions to monitor the illicit exploitation of the country's mineral resources, and the cessation of Armenia's environmental terrorism on Azerbaijani lands.

News.Az