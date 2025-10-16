Several Ukrainian soldiers killed in Russian missile strike on training unit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several soldiers have been reported dead after Russia struck a training unit of Ukraine’s Ground Forces in a rear area of the country using two ballistic missiles, the Pivden Operational Command reported on Thursday.

Despite alert measures and movements to shelters, casualties could not be fully avoided. Emergency services are providing medical aid, and the affected service members will soon be able to contact their families, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Military Law Enforcement Service has launched an internal investigation on the orders of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. Condolences were expressed to the families of the fallen.

Russian attacks on Ukrainian training units are not new. Previous strikes, including those on June 22 and September 24, targeted training grounds and resulted in both killed and wounded personnel. Syrskyi said new underground shelters are being constructed at training centers to improve safety.

News.Az